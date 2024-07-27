MP: Stray Dog Menace On Rise In Mandleshwar; Hospital Sees 3 To 6 Dog Bite Cases Each Day

No end to growing stray dog menace | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): With the authorities failing to check the stray dog menace, people of Mandleshwar are gripped with fear over the surge in the growing population of canines.

Packs of fierce canines have extended their reign of terror with several incidents of canines attacking locals have been reported. There are also a large number of children who get chased and attacked by dogs while on their way to school.

Nilay Jain, a resident of Ward No. 5, reported that dog menace continues in the area. Recently, he had to resort to using fireworks to chase the dogs away. Despite a written complaint to the civic body, no action has been taken. Sandeep Hirve from Ward 12 reported that a person was bitten by a dog two days ago and is being treated at the Community Health Centre.

CHC in-charge Dr. Kiran Verma said the centre receives 3-6 cases of dog bites every day. The victims are being treated with anti-rabies injections, and follow-up patients also visit regularly.

CMO Shivji Arya stated that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act complicates taking action against the stray dogs. Animal welfare organisations often obstruct the civic bodyís efforts to capture the dogs.

With dog attacks increasing, it is high time that regulations are put in place to control the dog population.