MP: Crackdown On Vehicles Flouting Safety Norms In Dhar, Focus On Ambulances And Emergency Services

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to enhance road safety, collector Priyank Mishra directed the officials concerned to launch a campaign against vehicles flouting safety standards and ensure timely arrival of ambulances/emergency services at marked black spots.

The collector chaired a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee at the collectorate auditorium aimed at enhancing traffic rules and reducing road accidents and fatalities in the district.

Mishra emphasised the importance of road safety stating, “Road safety is an essential programme to ensure maximum compliance with traffic rules among the general public. If all drivers adhere to traffic regulations, we can significantly reduce road accidents and subsequent fatalities."

The officials were instructed to conduct regular inspections and prepare action plans to eliminate black spots. Highlighting the importance of vehicle fitness, he directed the transport department to ensure all vehicles undergo fitness checks, preventing unfit buses from operating.

Keeping in view of the rainy season, officials were instructed to conduct physical inspection of all the roads in the district and take immediate rectification action. Mishra instructed the officials to prioritise the installation and maintenance of reflectors in areas with damaged or missing reflectors. Additionally, he highlighted the need for the installation of CCTV cameras, lighting and outposts at Tanda Valley.

He urged the District Road Safety sub-committee to conduct on-site inspections, determine accident causes and propose effective solutions. SP Manoj Singh, Police Station Incharge Traffic Subedar Rohit Nikkam, representatives from the PWD, MPRDC, NHAI, Transport Department and Health Department also attended.

Primary School Delmi gets tables, benches

Collector Priyank Mishra visited Government Secondary School Delmi and planted saplings under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Following his directive for district officials to adopt a government school each, district transport officer Hridesh Yadav provided two dozen tables and benches along with school shoes to 165 students at Primary School Delmi. Assistant commissioner tribal affairs department Brajkant Shukla, janpad CEO Dhar Marisha Shinde and other officials attended the event.