Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Bought New Mobile Phone From Nagpur, Using Fake Sim Card

Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During questioning, Anwar Qadri, who was arrested in connection with a love jihad funding case by Banganga police, revealed that in order to evade the police, he had left his mobile phone at home and purchased a new mobile handset from Nagpur.

He inserted into it a SIM card earlier used by a youth named Minajuddin, through which he remained in constant touch with his daughter Ayesha and second wife Farhana over WhatsApp.

Using this number, he even travelled as far as Nepal. Later, he destroyed the SIM card to avoid being tracked by the police.

According to Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar, Qadri further disclosed that he had contacted Ayesha using the new SIM.

Ayesah was allegedly using a stolen SIM card to mislead the police. Qadri said that while staying in Nepal, Ayesha had to transfer money to pay his hotel bills. The police stated that further investigation will be conducted after seeking court permission to question Ayesha in jail regarding the person through whom the money was transferred.