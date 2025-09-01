 Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Bought New Mobile Phone From Nagpur, Using Fake Sim Card
Later, he destroyed the SIM card to avoid being tracked by the police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Indore: Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Stayed In Nepal With Second Wife While On The Run

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During questioning, Anwar Qadri, who was arrested in connection with a love jihad funding case by Banganga police, revealed that in order to evade the police, he had left his mobile phone at home and purchased a new mobile handset from Nagpur.

He inserted into it a SIM card earlier used by a youth named Minajuddin, through which he remained in constant touch with his daughter Ayesha and second wife Farhana over WhatsApp.

Ayesah was allegedly using a stolen SIM card to mislead the police. Qadri said that while staying in Nepal, Ayesha had to transfer money to pay his hotel bills. The police stated that further investigation will be conducted after seeking court permission to question Ayesha in jail regarding the person through whom the money was transferred.

