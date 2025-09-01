'Bahot Bacha Li Betiya, Ab Beta Bacha Lo...' Indore Ganesh Pandal Throws Spotlight On Raja Raghuvanshi Murder, Love Jihad & Other Heinous Crimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh pandals across Indore this year were decorated not only with flowers and lights but also with posters and models throwing spotlight to some serious social issues.

One of the most unique displays is at Nehru Nagar Road No. 3, where a group of 25 young volunteers created a special pandal called “Nagar Cha Raja.”

Read Also Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inspects Jawahar Tekri Site For Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion

The pandal features Lord Ganesh surrounded by models and posters showing recent criminal incidents and social messages.

These include cases of violence against women, such as the Indore Raja-Raghuwanshi murder case, the 2025 Meerut Saurabh Rajput murder, and the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

The models show realistic scenes with blood and crime-related props, which initially shock visitors but are accompanied by messages explaining the incidents and raising awareness.

The pandal also highlights other social concerns, such as cow killings, honoring martyred soldiers, and the problems of dowry and false accusations against men.

For instance, a model represents a soldier’s sacrifice with a flag-draped coffin and a message about paying the price for serving the country.

Another model depicts a dowry-related case, showing the suffering of men falsely accused.

One of the most striking models highlights the brutal 2022 case of Shraddha in Delhi, where her body was dismembered.

The display includes a fridge with symbolic body parts, warning young women about the dangers of falling prey to manipulative relationships.

The theme of the pandal, organised by lawyer Lakhan Gogde, aims to educate young Hindu women about social issues like love jihad and the importance of staying aware in today’s society.

He said the project took six months to plan and was supported by a team of 25 young volunteers.

The creative approach has drawn attention from devotees and the general public, combining religious devotion with social awareness in a unique way.