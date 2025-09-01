Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inspects Jawahar Tekri Site For Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Sunday inspected the Jawahar Tekri immersion site on Dhar Road, where Ganesh idol immersions will take place with the help of new eco-friendly technology. The initiative aims to uphold tradition while ensuring environmental protection.

According to officials, idols collected from across the city by Indore Municipal Corporation will be respectfully immersed in the rainwater-filled quarry at Jawahar Tekri.

A specially designed hydraulic platform, developed at the corporation’s workshop, will be used for the process, allowing idols to be placed and immersed with dignity.

The Mayor was accompanied by municipal commissioner Shivam Verma, Mayor-in-Council members Nandkishore Pahadiya, Rajendra Rathore, Niranjan Singh Chauhan, Ashwini Shukla, Manish Sharma (Mama), Abhishek Sharma (Bablu), additional commissioner Abhay Rajnangavkar, superintendent engineer BR Lodhi, workshop in-charge Manish Pandey and other senior officials.

During the inspection, Mayor Bhargava performed a symbolic puja of an idol and guided officials on ensuring a respectful immersion following rituals. He stressed the importance of balancing religious traditions with environmental concerns, particularly the protection of local ponds and water bodies.

How collection and immersion will take place

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, the traditional Ganesh procession will be organised in Indore.

The Corporation will set up temporary eco-friendly immersion tanks at all 22 zonal offices, where citizens can personally immerse clay idols.

Additionally, collection centers have been arranged in all 85 wards of the city to gather larger idols for centralised immersion.

All idols collected from these locations will be respectfully immersed at Jawahar Tekri.