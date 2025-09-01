Angels Of Indore: Dr Ajay Shukla, Silent Rainwater Harvesting Warrior |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Long before Indore became a metro with malls, metro and global institutes, one man was asking a critical question: Where will the water come from?

In 1997, while most were focused on the city’s expansion, engineer and structural expert Dr Ajay Shukla saw the danger ahead. He wrote repeatedly to government departments, warning that unchecked urbanisation would lead to severe water shortages. His letters went unanswered.

He didn’t stop.

When a UK-funded water project arrived in Indore, Dr Shukla was brought on board as a coordinator under water management expert Dr Sihoriwala. Soon after, he trained at the University of North Carolina under Dr Pete Kolsky—where he helped design a rainwater harvesting system that was both simple and revolutionary.

The model involved two parts: one system to recharge groundwater by directing filtered rainwater from rooftops underground, and another to collect clean drinking water in a separate tank. Dr Shukla proposed house tax rebates to incentivise residents. His idea: reward those who adopt water-saving practices.

The state approved a 6% rebate. The policy was formally launched by then-Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, with Mayor Kailash Vijayvargiya and Collector Manoj Srivastava present.

But real change came from the ground. Dr Shukla’s team took the message to the streets—conducting live demos, setting up kiosks, and distributing filter capsules. Slowly, Indore woke up to the idea.

Today, rainwater harvesting is a familiar term. But few remember who started the movement.

“Recognition is not for me,” says Dr Shukla. “It’s for the idea—that rainwater is not waste, it’s life.”

Despite his impact, the Indore Municipal Corporation has never formally acknowledged his work. MP Shankar Lalwani has now endorsed his contributions, urging overdue recognition.

Beyond water, Dr Shukla has dedicated himself to supporting intellectually disabled children, studying neuroscience to improve therapy and care. Through Shri Krishnapad Dharmadesh Public Welfare Society, he runs programs for cancer awareness, cow protection, ownerless funerals, meditation, and temple restoration.

A structural engineer, lawyer, arbitrator, and academic, Dr Shukla wears many hats—but his work speaks louder than his titles.

More than 25 years ago, he warned us. He also gave us the tools to act.

And we did—just in time.