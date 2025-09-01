Indore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid Ongoing Turf War |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of Indore’s world-famous Sarafa Market, known for its dazzling jewellery by day and vibrant food street by night, has entered a new phase of uncertainty.

Starting September 1, shopkeepers in the Rajwada and Sarafa areas have decided to keep their establishments open till 10 pm, a move aimed at attracting more customers during the festive season.

Nearly 600 garment traders and 300 other shopkeepers have pledged participation. “We want to give working professionals more time to shop in the evenings. This will not only increase sales but also restore the lively atmosphere of the market,” said Akshay Jain, president of the Indore Retail Readymade Garment Traders Association.

While traders are hopeful of boosting business, the extension of hours is also seen as a response to the longstanding tussle between bullion traders and Sarafa Chowpatty operators. The night food street, which has been the heart of Sarafa’s cultural identity for decades, is now at odds with shopkeepers who accuse vendors of encroaching on their space.

Historian Zafar Ansari notes that Sarafa’s dual identity as a jewellery hub and a food destination made it central to Indore’s reputation as the “Food Capital of India.”

From wrestlers (pehelwans) enjoying rabri and mawa sweets in the 19th century to Maharaja Shivaji Rao Holkar’s tradition of sponsoring sweets for children in 1888, Sarafa has always been more than just a marketplace.