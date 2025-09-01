 Indore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid Ongoing Turf War
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid Ongoing Turf War

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid Ongoing Turf War

Starting September 1, shopkeepers in the Rajwada and Sarafa areas have decided to keep their establishments open till 10 pm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Indore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid Ongoing Turf War |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of Indore’s world-famous Sarafa Market, known for its dazzling jewellery by day and vibrant food street by night, has entered a new phase of uncertainty.

Starting September 1, shopkeepers in the Rajwada and Sarafa areas have decided to keep their establishments open till 10 pm, a move aimed at attracting more customers during the festive season.

Nearly 600 garment traders and 300 other shopkeepers have pledged participation. “We want to give working professionals more time to shop in the evenings. This will not only increase sales but also restore the lively atmosphere of the market,” said Akshay Jain, president of the Indore Retail Readymade Garment Traders Association.

Read Also
Crocodile Injures Two Villagers While Escaping Rescue In MP's Neemuch; Video Goes Viral
article-image

While traders are hopeful of boosting business, the extension of hours is also seen as a response to the longstanding tussle between bullion traders and Sarafa Chowpatty operators. The night food street, which has been the heart of Sarafa’s cultural identity for decades, is now at odds with shopkeepers who accuse vendors of encroaching on their space.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Tragedy: Lift Collapse In Residential Building Leaves Four Injured, Seven Stranded
Kalyan Tragedy: Lift Collapse In Residential Building Leaves Four Injured, Seven Stranded
Mumbai: Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession, Urges Govt To Declare Holiday On Sept 8
Mumbai: Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession, Urges Govt To Declare Holiday On Sept 8
Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies As Jarange Threatens Waterless Hunger Strike; Govt Seeks Legal Opinion
Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies As Jarange Threatens Waterless Hunger Strike; Govt Seeks Legal Opinion
Ganesh Visarjan Day 5: Over 4,200 Ganesh Idols Immersed, No Untoward Incident
Ganesh Visarjan Day 5: Over 4,200 Ganesh Idols Immersed, No Untoward Incident

Historian Zafar Ansari notes that Sarafa’s dual identity as a jewellery hub and a food destination made it central to Indore’s reputation as the “Food Capital of India.”

From wrestlers (pehelwans) enjoying rabri and mawa sweets in the 19th century to Maharaja Shivaji Rao Holkar’s tradition of sponsoring sweets for children in 1888, Sarafa has always been more than just a marketplace.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid...

Indore's Iconic Sarafa Market At Crossroads: Twin Identities Clash As Traders Extend Timings Amid...

Tragic! 20-Year-Old Girl Slips On Wet Floor In Indore, Falls To Death

Tragic! 20-Year-Old Girl Slips On Wet Floor In Indore, Falls To Death

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inspects Jawahar Tekri Site For Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inspects Jawahar Tekri Site For Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion

Angels Of Indore: Dr Ajay Shukla, Silent Rainwater Harvesting Warrior

Angels Of Indore: Dr Ajay Shukla, Silent Rainwater Harvesting Warrior

Equity-Hungry Firms Inflate, Debt-Laden Firms Restrain Reveals IIM-I Study

Equity-Hungry Firms Inflate, Debt-Laden Firms Restrain Reveals IIM-I Study