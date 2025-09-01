 Indore Night Checking: Action Against 576 Criminals, Anti-Socials; Over 130 Booked For Drunk Driving, Vehicles Seized
During the drive, police checked 1,220 people with criminal backgrounds

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:24 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown during the weekend, Indore Police took action against 576 criminals and anti-social elements, while also booking over 130 persons for drunk driving, as part of a surprise checking drive carried out across the city.

Acting on the instructions of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, DCPs of all four zones formed special teams to launch an intensive search and checking operation from Saturday night to Sunday morning. While some teams conducted patrols in sensitive areas, others focused on identifying repeat offenders and verifying criminal records.

During the drive, police checked 1,220 people with criminal backgrounds, taking action against 576 of them for continued involvement in unlawful activities despite earlier preventive measures.

Moreover, 132 people were caught driving or riding under the influence of alcohol. They were booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and their vehicles were seized on the spot. Police also registered 25 cases against individuals found consuming alcohol in public places.

As part of the crackdown, 312 warrants were executed, and preventive action was taken against more than 100 persons. Police also prepared dossiers on several offenders to maintain a detailed record of their activities.

Officials confirmed that such surprise checking drives will continue, both to curb criminal activities and to address the rising number of road accidents due to drunk driving.

