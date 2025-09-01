MP Congress President Jitu Patwari’s Car Stoned In Ratlam

State Congress President Jitu Patwari’s Car Stoned In Ratlam |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari faced a tense situation in Ratlam when his car was stoned by protesters from the Dhakad community.

The incident happened near Mangrol Fante, where members of the community showed black flags and expressed their anger over a recent statement made by Patwari. The glass of his car was broken during stone pelting, but Patwari managed to escape safely.

The protest was sparked by Patwari’s earlier remarks about the Dhakad community, which many found offensive. The community gathered to voice their displeasure, holding black flags and throwing stones.

Patwari later met with the protesters and apologised, saying he only referred to a BJP leader named Dhakad and did not intend to hurt the community. He expressed his respect for the Dhakad people and asked for forgiveness if his words caused any pain.

Patwari was in Ratlam to attend the Vote Adhikar Yatra programme organised by the Congress party. While the police denied that stone pelting took place, they confirmed that black flags were shown by the Dhakad community. This is not the first time Patwari’s statements have caused controversy. Earlier, his comments about women drinking alcohol led to protests by women across the state.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vikramaditya Vedic Clock At CM House Today

Congress Slams Attack On Patwari, To Stage Protest Today

The Congress on Sunday slammed the alleged attack on PCC chief Jitu Patwari while he was on his way to Ratlam, terming it an “attack on democracy.”

According to party leaders, Patwari’s convoy was allegedly targeted midway by a BJP leader. State media president Mukesh Nayak said the incident amounted to an assault on democratic values.

The district Congress unit, led by Praveen Saxena, announced that the party will hold a ‘non-violent’ demonstration at the Gandhi statue near Minto Hall on Monday.