 Indore News: Excise Team Catches Man Carrying Liquor In Auto Rickshaw Illegally
Indore News: Excise Team Catches Man Carrying Liquor In Auto Rickshaw Illegally

Indore News: Excise Team Catches Man Carrying Liquor In Auto Rickshaw Illegally

The State Excise Department arrested a man while he was carrying six cartons of liquor (IMFL) in an auto rickshaw illegally. The officials are searching for his source of liquor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Indore News: Excise Team Catches Man Carrying Liquor In Auto Rickshaw Illegally |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Excise Department arrested a man while he was carrying six cartons of liquor (IMFL) in an auto rickshaw illegally. The officials are searching for his source of liquor.

On the instructions of assistant excise commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, controller Devesh Chaturvedi and deputy controller Manoj Agrawal constituted a team and instructed it to take action against the people transporting or storing liquor illegally in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Ashish Jain, in-charge of Circle Internal Area 1, stopped an auto rickshaw on Wednesday. During the search, six cartons of foreign liquor were found being transported illegally. The accused named Dilip was arrested on the spot.

The liquor and the vehicle were seized and a case was registered against the accused under Sections 34 (1) (A) and (2) of the MP Excise Act 1915. The total estimated value of the seized liquor and vehicle is Rs 2.4 lakh

Tiwari said that this action is part of the ongoing special drive by the Excise Department to curb illegal liquor transportation, storage, and sale. Excise constables Mukesh Rawat, Virendra Patel, Vipul Khare, Narmada Alawa and Nitin Soni played commendable role in the action.

