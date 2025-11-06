Indore News: 'Prepare Action Plan To Improve Quality Of Education,' Says Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade

Indore News: 'Prepare Action Plan To Improve Quality Of Education,' Says Dr Sudam Khade |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade has instructed all Collector of Indore Division to prepare an action plans for improvement of the quality of education in their districts and ensure its effective implementation.

He directed that dropout children be identified, their parents be contacted and they should be reintegrated into school. He emphasized that special attention should be paid to each dropout.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Khade was addressing a meeting of organised by the District Collectors of the Division at his office on Thursday. CEOs of the district panchayat along with divisional officers from various departments were also present in the meeting.

He conducted a district-wise review of various government schemes, programs, campaigns, and other developmental activities. Collector Shivam Verma and collectors from other districts in the division were present.

Dr. Khade reviewed the activities of the Education Department at the divisional level. The situation regarding admissions and dropouts from classes 1 to 12 was discussed.

The meeting also reviewed the board exam results for the year 2024-25. It was reported that the results in the 10th board exam have improved in all districts of the division in 2025 compared to 2024, with an increase in the number of students passing. In the 12th board exam, there was a decrease of 1.97 percent in Indore and 8.97 percent in Alirajpur, while results in other districts have improved. Dr. Khade instructed officials to regularly inspect classrooms and continuously improve the quality of teaching.

He said that special classes should be organized with the help of expert teachers from the private sector as needed. All collectors should prepare action plans for educational improvement in their districts and ensure their effective implementation.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Khade also reviewed the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. He inquired about the status of scholarship distribution and directed that regular reviews be conducted to ensure that no student is deprived of scholarships.