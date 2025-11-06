Indore News: More Than Double Manholes Installed In City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite strict norms, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) continues to flout rules by installing manholes far exceeding the permissible limit.

“Records reveal that within the municipal limits, smaller and larger roads collectively span 2,200 kilometers and an astounding 1,57,271 manholes have been constructed — more than double the prescribed standard,” claimed social activist Kishore Kodwani.

According to regulations, one manhole should be built every 30 meters, meaning that for 2,200 km of road, only around 74,000 manholes should exist. However, the IMC’s own records – information of which has been received by Kodwani through RTI application -- acknowledge nearly twice that number.

“Despite this, fresh sewer lines continue to be laid, along with repeated announcements, tenders and digging, causing persistent inconvenience to residents. In several lanes, open trenches and incomplete manhole works are a common sight,” Kodwani said.

Kodwani, in a letter to the authorities, highlighted that within just a 300-meter stretch between Krishnapura Chhatri and Rajwada, there are as many as 127 manholes -- nearly four times the permissible limit. Kodwani has also raised concerns about the poor state of these roads and has urged officials to take corrective measures by 2024.

The social activist said that the excessive number of manholes not only violates engineering norms but also weakens the city’s road network, leading to frequent repair works and unnecessary public expenditure.

City’s Main Roads Total 290.4 km

As per municipal data, Indore has 290.4 kilometers of main roads, with varying widths ranging from 18 to 75 meters:

Length (in meters )- Width (in meters)

51,216 - 75

36,926 -60

26,826 - 45

4,487 - 40

6,964 - 36

1,06,593 - 30

30,053 - 24

27,359 - 18

Total: 290.4 km