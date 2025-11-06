MP Shocker: Dirty Tables, Oil-Stained Oven... Inspection Exposes Unhygienic Kitchen Of Jabalpur Bakery; Food Department Suspends Licence-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Department has taken strict action against a bakery for its extremely unhygienic conditions on Thursday.

As a result of the inspection, the bakery’s food registration has been suspended immediately, and the premises have been sealed by the authorities.

A video from the inspection clearly shows the dirty state of the bakery. In the footage, cakes are being made in spaces that are visibly dirty, with extreme filth, oil stains on walls, tables, and all surfaces where food is prepared and handled.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the bakery is located on Chhoti Omti Road, Jabalpur, after an inspection revealed the unhygienic conditions in the bakery premises.

The move comes as part of regular food safety checks carried out to protect public health.

During the inspection, officials found cakes being prepared in a filthy and unsafe environment. With the walls filled with dirt, plus the tables filled with dust, seems like the place never gets cleaned.

The residents were warned by the food safety department to avoid buying any food products from the bakery until further notice.

The department has also asked the bakery management to clean the premises, maintain proper hygiene, and follow all food safety regulations before any permission is granted to reopen.

Officials said that such inspections are necessary to ensure that food sold to the public is safe and the environment is healthy.

Consumers are urged to remain cautious and check hygiene standards before purchasing bakery items.