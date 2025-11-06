 Bhopal Power Cut November 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Indraprasth, Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Niketan & More Check Full List
Power company officials said the shutdown is necessary for routine maintenance and system improvement works. Supply will be restored once maintenance activities are completed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted for 4 to 6 hours in around 25 areas of Bhopal on November 7, Friday, due to maintenance work by the electricity department.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to complete essential electricity-related tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Areas: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Sam College, J.K. Resort, Dobra School, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Sakshi Dhaba, Khudaganj, Mendora, Kerva Kothi, and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Panchwati Colony (Park No. 1, 2, 3 & 4), Hotel Nirmal Residency, Bhopal Girls School.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Indraprasth, Suncity, Indravihar, Aditya Avenue, Huj House, Manuabhan Tekdi, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Gandhi Nagar, Jhulelal Market, 5 No. Basti, Shivaji Ward, and surrounding areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: D.K. Devsthali Phase 1 & 2, Pallavi Nagar, Opel Regency, Victoria Park, Surendra Residency, Baysaray Park, Parsh Vila, Sahyog Vihar, Pradhan State, etc.
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Kailash Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Shanti Niketan, Janta Quarters, Bharti Niketan, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Anandam, Kalyani Kunj, Purvanchal Phase-2, Regal Klash, Shivlok Green, Abhinav Campus, etc.
Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

