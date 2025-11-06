MP News: 3 Special Trains Operating Between Danapur-Hadapsar Via Itarsi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhy Pradesh): In view of the additional passenger traffic, the Railways is operating 3 special trains between Danapur-Hadapsar-Danapur via Itarsi of Bhopal Division for the convenience of passengers and to meet their travel demand.

Details of these special trains are as follows:

1) Danapur-Hadapsar-Danapur Special Train (1 trip)

Train No. 03201 Danapur to Hadapsar Special Train will depart from Danapur station on November 07 at 23:45 hrs, reach Itarsi at 18:50 hrs the next day, and arrive at Hadapsar station at 08:00 hrs the third day.

Similarly, on the return journey, train number 03202 Hadapsar to Danapur special train will depart from Hadapsar station at 10:00 am on November 09, reach Itarsi at 23:10 pm and reach Danapur station at 17:45 pm the next day.

Stoppage stations include -

Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund Card Line.

2) Danapur-Hadapsar-Danapur Special Train (1 trip)

Train No. 03203 Danapur to Hadapsar Special Train will depart from Danapur station on November 08 at 23:45 hrs, reach Itarsi at 18:50 hrs the next day, and arrive at Hadapsar station at 08:00 hrs the third day. Similarly, on the return journey, Train No. 03204 Hadapsar to Danapur Special Train will depart from Hadapsar station on November 10 at 10:00 hrs, reach Itarsi at 23:10 hrs, and arrive at Danapur station at 17:45 hrs the next day.

Stoppage stations include -

Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund Card Line.

3) Danapur-Hadapsar-Danapur Special Train (1 trip)

Train No. 03205 Danapur to Hadapsar Special Train will depart from Danapur station on November 09 at 23:45 hrs, reach Itarsi at 18:50 hrs the next day, and arrive at Hadapsar station at 08:00 hrs the third day.

Similarly, on the return journey, train number 03206 Hadapsar to Danapur special train will depart from Hadapsar station at 10:00 AM on November 11 reach Itarsi at 23:10 PM, and arrive at Danapur station at 17:45 PM the next day.

Stoppages includes -

Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund Card Line.

Bhopal-Howrah Express to halt at Ranchi Road station until January 2026



The Railway Administration has extended the temporary halt of Train No. 13025/13026 Howrah-Bhopal-Howrah Express, operating through Bhopal Division, at Ranchi Road station of East Central Railway Dhanbad Division instead of Barkakana, until January 31, 2026.

This arrangement will eliminate the need for train reversal at Barkakana station, thereby improving operational efficiency and punctuality.



Train No. 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Express' arrival/departure time at Ranchi Road station is 19:10/19:15, and Train No. 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Express' arrival/departure time at Ranchi Road station is 06:50/06:55.