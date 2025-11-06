MP News: Newborn Girl With Hole In Heart Airlifted From Jabalpur To Mumbai For Treatment | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-day-old baby girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur was airlifted to Mumbai on Thursday afternoon after doctors found a hole in her heart.

The baby was born on Monday and is the daughter of Satyendra and Shashi Dahiya of Sihora. She is one of twins.

While the baby boy was healthy, doctors discovered that the girl had a serious heart condition and needed advanced treatment in Mumbai.

National Child Health Programme opened on holiday

Even though it was a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the National Child Health Programme (RBSK) office was specially opened to complete the paperwork.

Within an hour and a half, all formalities were done and arrangements were made to airlift the child under the Chief Minister Air Ambulance scheme.

The air ambulance reached Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport at 1 pm and took off for Mumbai at 2:20 pm .

The baby was accompanied by her father Satyendra and medical staff from the health department, while her mother remained at a private hospital in Jabalpur with the twin boy.

CMHO Dr. Sanjay Mishra, District Manager Subhash Shukla, other health officials, and Sihora MLA Santosh Barkade were present during the transfer.

On arrival in Mumbai, the baby was admitted to Narayana Hospital for immediate treatment.