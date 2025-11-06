 MP Shocker! 2 Burned To Death After Fire Erupts In Chemical Tanker In Pithampur -- VISUALS Surface
According to unconfirmed reports, one person was initially said to have suffered burn injuries.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blaze erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Pithampur burning two people to death, as reported by police on Thursday.

As the district administration and FSL team reached the site to investigate on Thursday morning, they found 2 charred skeletons, conforming death of 2 persons.

6 fire engines deployed

According to information, the incident took place aṭ Shivam Industries located in Sector 3, after a chemical tanker caught fire inside the premises late Wednesday night.

As soon as the information was received, Pithampur Police and the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. 

6 fire engines were deployed and efforts to control the flames continued late into the night. Foam and water tankers, including private ones, were used to douse the fire. 

The incident could have turned into a major tragedy as the fire broke out in a chemical tanker. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The visuals of the incident have also surfaced on social media which shows the truck completely engulfed by the fire. 

Watch the video here:

The exact cause of the blaze is still unknown.

To ensure safety, police completely closed the route near the industrial area and managed traffic arrangements.

According to unconfirmed reports, one person was initially said to have suffered burn injuries.

During the inspection, 2 charred skeletons were found, confirming that 2 people had died in the incident, while 2 others were injured.

Pithampur CMO Nishikant Shukla, along with teams from all 3 police stations, was present at the site. Station In-charge Sunil Sharma led the operation to bring the fire under control.

Further investigation underway.

