MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Dismisses LoP Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations As An 'Attempt To Mislead Bihar's Public'-- VIDEO

MP News: MP CM Mohan Yadav Dismisses LoP Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Of 'Vote Chori,' Suggests Him To Stay Within Bounds Of Dignity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav broke silence on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of ‘Vote Theft’ during Haryana elections on Thursday. He dismissed it as the opposition's attempt to mislead public of election-bound Bihar'.

CM Yadav called RaGa's press conference ‘misleading’ and suggested him to “maintain dignity.”

While speaking to the media on Thursday, CM Yadav said that holding such a press conference only a day before voting in Bihar and raising Haryana election shows opposition's intent to mislead the voters in the easter state.

'He is misleading public'

Regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, “Bade durbhagya ke sath kehna pad raha hai ki jab Bihar me vote dalne ka pehla charan chalu ho gaya hai, aise me neta pratipaksh Haryana chunav ki baat nikal kar ke bhramit karne ka prayas kar rahe hain…Unki ye baat kisi ke gale utar bhi nhi rahi hai…Jaise unhone pehle chunav ki EVM machino ke le karke desh bhar me mahual banaya tha or Supreme court mein unki is baat ki dhajiyaan udi…Mai ummed karta hoon ki wo apni garima ka dhyan rakhe…aur aisi baaton se bachein……(It is with great regret that I say, now that the first phase of voting has begun in Bihar, the Leader of Opposition is trying to distract people by bringing up the Haryana elections. His remarks have not won anyone over - just as earlier they created a fuss about EVM machines across the country and even took the matter to the Supreme Court… those claims were thoroughly exposed. I hope they will guard their dignity and refrain from such talk.)”

'NDA is winning Bihar'

He further claimed that time elections also, NDA is going to form the government in Bihar, he said “Bihar ke is matdan ke is avsar par meri apni or se matdata bhai beheno se appeal hai ki wo apne matadikhar ka sahi se upyog kare, wo kul milakar Loktantra ke is mahayagya me apni ahuti de…or jis prakar se mahaul dikh raha hai….Janta vikas chahti hai…..aur phir ek baar NDA ki sarkar ban rahi hai…(On the occasion of voting in Bihar, I appeal personally to my brothers and sisters to use their right to vote properly. Together, let us make our contribution to this great democratic ritual… As per the scenario, people want development… And once again an NDA government is coming into power.)”

What was the matter?

वोट चोरी से हरियाणा में कांग्रेस की सरकार चोरी की गई है - और इसका ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट सबूत आपके सामने हैं।



- ब्राज़ील की एक मॉडल हरियाणा की वोटर लिस्ट में 10 बूथों पर 22 वोट - अलग-अलग नाम से

- एक ही फोटो के साथ 223 वोट एक बूथ में - नाम हर बार नया

- एक ही घर में 501 वोटर दर्ज - वो… pic.twitter.com/mCfNLc62P2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 5, 2025

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made a major allegation on BJP, claiming that there was large-scale ‘Vote Chori’ in last year’s Haryana Assembly elections.

He said that 25 lakh votes were fake in a state with 2 crore voters, i.e. one out of every 8 votes - about 12.5% - was fake.

To prove his claim, Gandhi shared the voter list that showed the same woman’s photograph used 22 times. He said the image was actually of a Brazilian model, which can be downloaded for free from a stock photo website. According to him, this same photo appears 22 times in the list under different names such as Sweety, Seema, and Saraswati.