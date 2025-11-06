 MP News: Arjun Singh Was Key Figure In MP Politics, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tribute to former chief minister Arjun Singh on his 95th birth anniversary at the state Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to former chief minister and ex-Union minister Arjun Singh.

article-image

Leaders including Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Congress leader and Arjun Singh's son Ajay Singh were present on the occasion. "Arjun Singh was a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics, serving three times as chief minister.

His supporters and the state remember him for advocating for the poor and underprivileged, "chief minister Mohan Yadav said.

Singh's laudable career

Arjun Singh was an Indian politician of Indian National Congress, who served twice as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s. He also served twice as the Union Minister of Human Resource Development, in the Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao ministries.

