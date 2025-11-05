 MP Shocker! Man Chops Off Wife's Nose Suspecting Extra-Marital Affair In Jhabua; Animals Feed On Her Piece Of Flesh
MP Shocker! Man Chops Off Wife's Nose Suspecting Extra-Marital Affair In Jhabua; Animals Feed On Her Piece Of Flesh

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! Man Chops Off Wife Nose In Jhabua; Police Find Animal Eating Cut Flesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly cut off his wife’s nose over suspicion of her character, as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district. 

When the police reached the spot to investigate the matter, they found animals feeding her piece of flesh. 

According to information, the incident occurred on Tuesday in Padalwa village under Ranapur police station limits of Jhabua district.

The accused was identified as Rakesh (23), who had gone with his 22-year-old wife to work at a factory in Santrampur, Gujarat. 

The couple had been working there for the past 4 months. They had taken their 6-year-old son with them also.

It is said that a labourer from Bihar also worked at the same factory and the woman often spoke to him. Rakesh grew suspicious of this and frequently argued with his wife over the same.

article-image

FIR registered

Police said an argument broke out between the two on Tuesday around 4:30 pm, during which Rakesh attacked his wife with a blade and cut off her nose. He also attacked her fingers leaving her seriously injured. 

The doctors said that the victim's condition was serious and referred the woman to the district hospital in Jhabua for further treatment.

The police have arrested the husband and registered a case under relevant sections and an investigation is underway.

