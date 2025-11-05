MP News: Congress To Finalise Women District Presidents By November 20 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is gearing to strengthen its women wing in Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders, on Wednesday, said that the process of selecting women district presidents of Mahila Congress has reached its final stage.

Observers appointed in the 71 organisational districts of the Congress party have submitted their reports to the Mahila Congress.

After the appointment of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, the party is now focusing on the appointments of the women presidents under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

The first qualification to become the president is to enroll 100 party members; the greater the number, the higher the chance of becoming the DCC president.

The Mahila Congress has long been working towards building a dynamic organisation. This time, the party’s priority is to select district presidents who are not only organisationally strong but also active at the grassroots level.

To this end, a team of observers was sent to each district. They met with interested women candidates at the district level and assessed their membership, organisational role, and influence in local politics.



Around 225 names have emerged from the districts for the position of president. The observers have submitted a complete report on all these candidates to the Mahila Congress.

Additionally, consent has been obtained from local leaders and public representatives regarding the women candidates. The Mahila Congress is making these criteria a key basis for its selection.

State Working President Noori Khan said that the report will soon be sent to Mahila Congress National President Alka Lamba, where it will be reviewed.

At present, the leaders are busy with the Bihar elections, and after the elections, before 20th November, the result will be announced.