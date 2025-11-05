MP Shocker! 3 Crocodiles Attack Tourist, Drag Him Into Chambal River In Morena; Rescue Operation Launched | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal district, in which a tourist was attacked by three crocodiles, and dragged into Chambal river.

According to information, the incident occurred near the Rajghat bridge on the Chambal River in Morena district.

The victim was identified as Roop Singh Gurjar (40), a resident from Karauli, Rajasthan.

He was standing on the riverbank with his son and brother-in-law when suddenly 3 crocodiles surfaced and attacked him.

The mishap left the family members screaming desperately, however they could not prevent the reptiles from pulling him into the river.

FP Photo

The incident caused chaos at the site and other visitors were seen running in panic.

Officials said that an SDRF team has been deployed and a search and rescue operation is currently underway to locate the missing man.

Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the forest department and administration. They pointed out that there were no security guards or warning boards at the Rajghat tourist area.

Every day, hundreds of visitors from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and even foreign tourists visit the spot for boating, but safety measures are reportedly nonexistent.

Chambal river is usually known for its scenic beauty and boating activities. However, the tragic incident has turned the river fearful.

Locals have demanded strict safety arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.