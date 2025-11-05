MP News: 6-Lane Flyover Worth ₹31 Crore To Be Built On Bhopal - Indore Highway, To Be Completed Before Simhastha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new 6-lane flyover will soon be constructed at the 11 Mile Khajuri Junction on the Bhopal - Indore State Highway to ease traffic congestion.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma performed the bhoomi pujan for the project in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The flyover, which will be built at a cost of ₹31 crore, will span a total length of 850 meters.

The project will be executed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), which has also constructed the Bhopal–Indore Highway.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the new flyover will help reduce frequent traffic jams at the Bhopal Bypass Junction and along the Indore - Bhopal Highway.

It is also expected to play a crucial role in managing traffic and crowd movement during the Simhastha Mela in Ujjain.

During the ceremony, Speaker Tomar said that under MLA Sharma’s leadership, the Huzur constituency has witnessed rapid development, including in rural areas.

To be built before Simhastha

In the last 5 days alone, development projects worth over ₹100 crore have been inaugurated in the region, including the 4 - lane road from Mandakini Square to Danish Kunj Square on Kolar Road and a six-lane flyover at Sukhi Sewania.

The Ujjain Simhastha festival is scheduled for 2028 and the government aims to complete the flyover before the event to ensure smooth travel for lakhs of devotees and commuters.

MPRDC has been directed to finish the construction within 18 months, with proper service roads and lighting to be installed along and above the flyover.