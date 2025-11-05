MP News: Congress Appoints 57 Trainers For SIR At District-Level; Party Leaders To Be Trained For Revision Of Voters’ List

MP News: Congress Appoints 57 Trainers For Special Intensive Revision At District-Level; Party Leaders To Be Trained For Revision Of Voters’ List | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party is gearing up for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party has appointed 57 trainers at the district-level to train party leaders for revision of voters’ list, said party leader here on Wednesday.

The Congress leaders have condemned implementation of SIR in the state. The leaders claimed that through SIR, BJP wants to manipulate the voters’list in their favour.

Training department incharge Mahendra Joshi issued the list of 57 trainers who are responsible for imparting training to the booth level agents.

He said that the BLAs would verify voters’ list physically and prepare a report. The report will be compiled at the block level and will be sent to the district level. After screening the list, the final report will be submitted to the state Congress party office.

After compilation of list, the state leaders will point out difference and disparity found during the list preparations to Election Commission of India.

EC team to review SIR process

The two-member team of Election Commission will review the ongoing process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bhopal on Thursday, sources said.

The two-member that includes director, Election Commission, Shubra Saxena, will visit a few polling booths in Bhopal, Vidisha and Sehore to assess the process and issue directives where needed.

The SIR began in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The booth level officers are visiting door-to-door to distribute enumeration forms to voters.