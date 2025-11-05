MP News: Districts To Get New Presidents Of Mahila Congress By November 20 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The process to select district presidents of Mahila Congress, the women’s organisation of Congress party, has reached the final stage. Congress party observers have submitted their reports in this connection.

The first qualification to become the president is to make 100 party members, the more the number, more the chance to become district president of Mahila Congress.

This time, the party's priority is to select district presidents who are not only organisationally strong but are also active at grassroot level.

To meet this end, a team of observers was sent to each district. They met with women candidates at the district level and assessed their organisational role and influence in local politics.

About 225 names have emerged for the coveted posts. The observers have submitted a complete report on all the candidates to State Mahila Congress.

Besides, consent has been obtained from local leaders and public representatives regarding women candidates. State Mahila Congress is making this criterion a key basis for selection.

State working president Noori Khan said that the report would soon be sent to National Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba where the reports would be reviewed.

At present, leaders are busy in Bihar Assembly elections. The names for Mahila Congress president of each district will be announced after the election and before November 20.