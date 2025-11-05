 MP News: Disputed Circular Over Krishi Feeder Withdrawn, Chief Engineer Shifted
HomeBhopalMP News: Disputed Circular Over Krishi Feeder Withdrawn, Chief Engineer Shifted

MP News: Disputed Circular Over Krishi Feeder Withdrawn, Chief Engineer Shifted

The farmers will get non-stop ten-hour electricity supply says CM Mohan Yadav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
MP News: Disputed Circular Over Krishi Feeder Withdrawn, Chief Engineer Shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company withdrew the disputed circular over Krishi feeder after receiving directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday.

The chief engineer AK Jain, who issued the circular, was shifted from the Operation and Maintenance Section of the power company and shifted to the non-conventional section.

Yadav said the farmers would get a ten-hour non-stop power supply and that the government was committed to protecting their interests. The official concerned was also removed, Yadav said.

The power company reissued an old circular that if the electricity was supplied to the farmers for more than ten hours, the officers doing so would lose a day’s salary.

The circular also mentioned the designations of the officials who would lose their salary for supplying power for more than ten hours. The order spawned resentment among the officials of the power company.

MP News: Districts To Get New Presidents Of Mahila Congress By November 20
article-image

With the withdrawal of the current circular, the previous one issued on August 31, 2020, also stands withdrawn.

Many employees lost their salary due to old circular

The circular that led to the removal of the chief engineer was five years old. According to sources, additional power is supplied to the farmers in the Gwalior-Chambal region because of collusion of the power users and officials.

This was the reason that the circular was issued. As a result, the salary of many employees was cut. Now that the government has cancelled the circular, the employees will not lose their salary.

