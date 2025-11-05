 LA 2028 Summer Olympics: Bhopal To Host India's South-West Zone Karate Tourney For First Time
Over 1,200 athletes from 10 states to compete in six-day event from January 15

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
LA 2028 Summer Olympics: Bhopal To Host India's South-West Zone Karate Tourney For First Time | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With preparations underway for Los Angeles Olympics 2028, the Karate Association of India (KAI) will organise a major South-West Zone Karate Tournament in Bhopal for the first time. Around 1,200 players from 10 states will compete in the six-day event starting January 15.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, participants will come from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Maharashtra and other states in the zone. The tournament will conclude on January 20.

Competitions will be held in several weight categories. For men, these include Lightweight (up to 68 kg), Welterweight (up to 75 kg), Middleweight (up to 84 kg), and Light Heavyweight (up to 95 kg).

For women, categories include Lightweight (68 kg) and Bantamweight (61.2 kg). Participants have been shortlisted based on their performances at district, divisional, and state-level events.

KAI National Vice-President and South-West Zone President Pankaj Shukla said this will be the first time Bhopal is hosting the zonal tournament. He said that the event aims to boost Karate s presence in Madhya Pradesh and identify potential athletes for 2028 Olympics. The venue is yet to be finalised.

Shukla also said all district units have been asked to prepare annual calendars outlining their proposed activities and competitions at monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly intervals to boost engagement in the sport.

MP ranks 2nd in Karate: KAI chief

KAI National President Baikunth Singh said Madhya Pradesh athletes have been performing strongly in national tournaments. A few years ago, MP ranked first, then slipped to fourth, and now stands at number two in India, he said.

He said that MP Police constable Reena Gurjar won two silver medals in Karate at World Police Games held in Birmingham, USA, in July this year.

