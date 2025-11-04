MP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers Detained | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gun battle between Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) and security forces is underway in the jungles of Balaghat district, with one activist reported injured, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that around seven to eight LWE activists were moving in the area, police forces in Balaghat surrounded the Rupjhar jungle region. Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Pankaj Shrivastava said that the forces had cordoned off the area on Monday night.

During the area domination exercise, seven to eight extremists, including three women and four men, opened fire on the police. The police retaliated with return fire.

On Tuesday morning, police found evidence suggesting that one of the activists had been hit by a bullet. A blood-soaked shoe, bags containing daily-use items, and other equipment were recovered from the spot. Traces of blood indicated that an injured person had been dragged and possibly carried away on shoulders.

Shrivastava added that some villagers continue to support the LWE activists and may have helped the injured Naxal find shelter in nearby villages or hideouts. District police have been deployed in the area and are conducting house-to-house searches.

Vehicles are also being checked, and the movement of people is under strict surveillance. Police have detained a few villagers suspected of assisting the Naxals.