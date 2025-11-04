 MP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers Detained

MP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers Detained

District police have been deployed in the area and are conducting house-to-house searches

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers Detained | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gun battle between Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) and security forces is underway in the jungles of Balaghat district, with one activist reported injured, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that around seven to eight LWE activists were moving in the area, police forces in Balaghat surrounded the Rupjhar jungle region. Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Pankaj Shrivastava said that the forces had cordoned off the area on Monday night.

During the area domination exercise, seven to eight extremists, including three women and four men, opened fire on the police. The police retaliated with return fire.

Read Also
MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Congress District Chiefs’ Training Camp In Pachmarhi On November...
article-image

On Tuesday morning, police found evidence suggesting that one of the activists had been hit by a bullet. A blood-soaked shoe, bags containing daily-use items, and other equipment were recovered from the spot. Traces of blood indicated that an injured person had been dragged and possibly carried away on shoulders.

FPJ Shorts
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
'Any Jewish Person That Votes For Mamdani Is A Stupid Person': US President Donald Trump
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
Mumbai News: E-Cigarettes Smuggled As Toys, Sold To Youth; Crime Branch Raids ‘Tiwari Panwala’ Shop
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
New York Mayoral Elections 2025: Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight Race Amid Trump-Cuomo Clash
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video
'I Like Them!': Former Manchester United Star Player Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On His Soft Spot For Arsenal In A Recent Interview; Video

Shrivastava added that some villagers continue to support the LWE activists and may have helped the injured Naxal find shelter in nearby villages or hideouts. District police have been deployed in the area and are conducting house-to-house searches.

Vehicles are also being checked, and the movement of people is under strict surveillance. Police have detained a few villagers suspected of assisting the Naxals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers...

MP News: Naxal-Police Gunfight Underway In Balaghat Forests, One Activist Injured; A Few Villagers...

MP News: State Government’s 'Made In India' Pre-Primary Education Model Fails; Arun Uday School Of...

MP News: State Government’s 'Made In India' Pre-Primary Education Model Fails; Arun Uday School Of...

Bhopal News: Four Special Trains To Run Through Itarsi For Passenger Convenience

Bhopal News: Four Special Trains To Run Through Itarsi For Passenger Convenience

MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At...

MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At...

MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute In Chhindwara; Referred To...

MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute In Chhindwara; Referred To...