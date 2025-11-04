MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Attend Congress District Chiefs’ Training Camp In Pachmarhi On November 8; Sessions To Focus On Ideology, Inclusion & More

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress’ training camp for district presidents is being held at Hotel Highland in Pachmarhi from November 2.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the camp on November 8 and 9 to interact with the participants and take part in key sessions.

The session aims to strengthen the party’s organisation and connect leaders with its core values and ideology.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join the training on November 8 and 9. His visit was confirmed by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Jitu Patwari, who said that preparations are already underway for his arrival.

The training camp began on November 2 with an opening session led by Congress Training Department’s national in-charge and CWC member Sachin Rao.

PCC chief Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar were also present.

Sachin Rao spoke about the importance of understanding the Congress ideology and its link with India’s Constitution. He said, “The country and the Constitution cannot work without Congress ideology. Development must include peace, harmony, and brotherhood.”

He also asked the district presidents to reflect on why they joined politics, what they have achieved so far, and what challenges they face.

What Happened On 2nd Day?

Delhi Congress in-charge and Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Nizamuddin addressed the gathering. He advised Congress members not to fall into BJP’s narrative, saying, “We should not play on BJP’s pitch. They invite us onto their ground and change the game to their advantage.”

Speaking on secularism and the role of Muslims in Indian politics, Nizamuddin said BJP tries to link Muslims with issues like triple talaq, love jihad, and terrorism to spread fear and confusion. “The BJP wants to show that Muslims are scared under their rule. But fear and division cannot bring real progress,” he said.

What Happened On 3rd Day?

A special session on “Gender Sensitisation and Awareness” was held, conducted by former AICC secretary and Ahmedabad City Congress president Sonal Patel. She spoke about women’s role in society and politics, saying, “Gender equality is not just a policy, it’s a mindset and a way of living that must be accepted at every level of society.”

She encouraged greater participation of women in the Congress organization and held an open discussion with district leaders on how to strengthen gender inclusion within the party.

The training camp in Pachmarhi will conclude on November 9 after Rahul Gandhi’s sessions with the district presidents and other senior leaders.