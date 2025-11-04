MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Madhya Pradesh lagging in organ donation, medicos have called for a proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the government, ensuring district administration involvement for organ retrieval at district hospitals.

One of the key reasons for the state’s low organ donation rate is the lack of infrastructure; organ retrieval and transplant facilities are available only in the districts of Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

Most other districts lack the specialised facilities and trained medical teams required for organ harvesting. The limited availability of these services is a significant factor contributing to Madhya Pradesh’s lower cadaveric donation rates compared to other states.

One look at the 2024 figures, and Tamil Nadu leads with 268 deceased donations, while Telangana registered 188 and Maharashtra 172. Similarly, Karnataka reported 162 and Gujarat reported 119 deceased donations.

Dr Rakesh Bhargav, member of the MP State Advisory Committee for organ donation and the MP State Authorisation Committee for Organ Donation, said to Free Press, “This year so far, 12 organ donations have been reported in MP.

Last year, it was just eight, while in states such as Telangana, the number has touched 200 this year. The problem with Madhya Pradesh is only the campaign.

There must be an established SOP, ensuring involvement of the respective district administration for organ retrieval at district hospitals. If this is done, the state’s output will drastically improve.

The presence of government officials during counselling sessions can help build public confidence. Currently, when we talk of organ donation, they associate it with a potential link to organ rackets for financial gain.”