BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each District Will Have A Team | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party geared up for the SIR and organised a workshop in its office on Tuesday. At the workshop, the party leaders were told through a presentation how to prepare for the SIR.

The BJP has also made a theme for it – Swagat Hai SIR, Pahele Karyakarta Ka Pariwar. The party leaders were told that the workers should think about the inclusion of the names of their family members in the voter’s list. Then they should pay attention to the inclusion of the names of their acquaintances.

The party workers should also focus on the booths where the BJP gets more votes and ensure that those who voted for the party in 2023 and 2024 should not have any problem in the SIR. It was said that workshop should be treated as training so that they might have an experience about how to work during the election.

The BJP is setting up call centres for SIR. Along with this, committees will be set up in every district to manage booths during the SIR. The party workers have been deployed at booths.

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash said they should treat SIR as public relation campaign. The Election Commission is doing their duty, but the party workers should do theirs.

The foreigners are entering the borders states, and the purpose of the SIR is to identify such intruders and strike off their names from the voter’s list, he said.

The BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said the SIR would have an impact on the future politics of the country, so everyone should cautiously work.