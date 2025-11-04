 BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each District Will Have A Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each District Will Have A Team

BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each District Will Have A Team

The BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said the SIR would have an impact on the future politics

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each District Will Have A Team | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party geared up for the SIR and organised a workshop in its office on Tuesday. At the workshop, the party leaders were told through a presentation how to prepare for the SIR.

The BJP has also made a theme for it – Swagat Hai SIR, Pahele Karyakarta Ka Pariwar. The party leaders were told that the workers should think about the inclusion of the names of their family members in the voter’s list. Then they should pay attention to the inclusion of the names of their acquaintances.

The party workers should also focus on the booths where the BJP gets more votes and ensure that those who voted for the party in 2023 and 2024 should not have any problem in the SIR. It was said that workshop should be treated as training so that they might have an experience about how to work during the election.

Read Also
MP News: Passengers Beat Bus Conductor After Argument Over Boarding In Bus In Jabalpur; Attack...
article-image

The BJP is setting up call centres for SIR. Along with this, committees will be set up in every district to manage booths during the SIR. The party workers have been deployed at booths.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
Gujarat Earns Global Spotlight At Wildlife Fair 2025 For Ecotourism Excellence And Conservation Storytelling
Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Shahjahanpur Father Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Talking To Boyfriend, Flees Scene
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking Direction To Authorities To Rename Navi Mumbai International Airport After DB Patil
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections
Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Voters’ List For Upcoming Local Bodies’ Elections

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash said they should treat SIR as public relation campaign. The Election Commission is doing their duty, but the party workers should do theirs.

The foreigners are entering the borders states, and the purpose of the SIR is to identify such intruders and strike off their names from the voter’s list, he said.

The BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said the SIR would have an impact on the future politics of the country, so everyone should cautiously work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each...

BJP Gearing Up For SIR With Special Attention To Core Voters; Call Centers Will Be Set Up, And Each...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Advocate General's Office Appointments; Gives Two Weeks’ Time...

MP News: Supreme Court Seeks Data On Advocate General's Office Appointments; Gives Two Weeks’ Time...

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Senior Congress Leaders Not Invited In DCC Presidents Training In Pachmari

MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins

MP News: Medicos Seek SOP To Boost Organ Donation, Involve District Admins

Bhopal News: Three Injured As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike On Airport Road

Bhopal News: Three Injured As Speeding Dumper Hits Bike On Airport Road