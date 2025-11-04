 MP News: Passengers Beat Bus Conductor After Argument Over Boarding In Bus In Jabalpur; Attack Caught On CCTV, Police Launches Probe
MP News: Passengers Beat Bus Conductor After Argument Over Boarding In Bus In Jabalpur; Attack Caught On CCTV, Police Launches Probe

The police team examined CCTV footage, which clearly shows the three accused attacking the conductor inside the bus

Arimitra Bose Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
MP News: Passenger Assaults Bus Conductor In Jabalpur After Argument Over Boarding In Bus; Attack Caught On CCTV, Police Launches Probe

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers beat a bus conductor after a heated brawl in a bus in Jabalpur.

The passenger, accompanied by two other companions allegedly thrashed the conductor and fled the scene in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the bus, the clip went viral on Tuesday.

The next day, Saini returned on the Andhmukh bypass with two other companions. They followed the bus on bike and halted it. They then boarded the bus, abused the conductor, and physically assaulted him in front of passengers. All the miscreants then fled the scene.

Check out the video:

According to reports, the incident unfolded on October 30, when the conductor of Chalo Metro bus operated by Bali City Transport, Yogesh Mishra requested the on-board passengers to make space for accomodating more passengers.

One passenger, identified as Abhishek Saini denied to move. An argument ensued, and he threatened before leaving the bus.

Following the incident, Mishra filed a formal compaint against the accused. Gadha Police Station Officer Prasanna Sharma confirmed that, a case has been registered against Abhishek Saini and his two companions under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police team examined CCTV footage, which clearly shows the three accused attacking the conductor inside the bus. Further action will be taken against the accused on the basis of all evidences and eyewitnesses' account.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Municipal Corporation and Transport Management have swung into action. Officials have stated that additional security personnel will be deployed on buses to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Prioritizing the safety of passengers and bus employees, CCTV surveillance on all buses will be further strengthened. Bus employees have warned that if the accused are not arrested soon, all buses will be stopped.

