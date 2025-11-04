MP Special Intensive Revision 2025: Door To Door Distribution Of Enumeration Forms Begins | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started in the state from Tuesday. This drive will continue for a month under which voter verification work will be done.

A senior officer of the Chief Election Office (CEO) said that all 65014 booth level officers (BLOs) had been tasked with distributing the enumeration forms (EF) among voters in the first round of SIR and help them fill in details. In the second and third rounds the BLOs will collect the EF filled by the voters.

At the same time, BLOs will match the voter information with the SIR 2003. Under this, voters will be asked to name parents or close relatives covered under the SIR 2003. The genuine voter names will be included in the draft voter list.The entire work started under the watchful eyes of senior officers of the Chief Electoral Office. The door to door enumeration phase will continue till December 4.

Curiosity and excitement was seen in the eyes of voters on the first day of the SIR.

ECI director arrives today

Director, Election Commission of India (ECI) Shubra Saxenais slated to arrive in Bhopal on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, she will review SIR-related work at the Chief Election Office (CEO). She may visit any one urban polling booth. Moreover, she will also visit Sehore, as per sources in the Chief Election Office.

Collector visits polling booth

Bhopal Collector KaushlendraVikram Singh visited polling centres 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38 and inspected the work done by the BLOs. He also spoke to voters and tried to know whether they had received the enumeration forms and how BLOs were helping them in the SIR process.

Main features of SIR

BLOs will distribute enumeration forms to every voter. They will help voters in linking their name with the last SIR.

To add the name of a new voter, form 6 will be given.

BLOs will go to the house of a voter minimum three times.

BLOs will also identify voters who are dead, got transferred permanently or are registered at more than one place.

Names of voters whose enumeration forms will be received will be added to the draft voter list. On the contrary, notices will be issued to those whose name cannot be matched with the last SIR. Such voters will have to furnish either of the 11 documents identified by the EC to prove their genuineness. Proper hearing will be done to establish eligibility of such people.

There is no need to furnish any document in the first phase of enumeration work.

It will be ensured that no eligible person is left out and no ineligible person is included in the SIR.