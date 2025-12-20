 Bhopal News: Miscreant Torches Bike, Fire Leads To Battery Blast
Bhopal News: Miscreant Torches Bike, Fire Leads To Battery Blast

A masked miscreant allegedly torched a bike by pouring petrol in Subhash Colony under Ashoka Garden police limits late Friday night. The fire caused the bike’s battery to explode, alerting locals who quickly doused the flames. Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the accused using CCTV footage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
Bhopal News: Miscreant Torches Bike, Fire Leads To Battery Blast

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A masked miscreant set a bike on fire by pouring petrol in Subhash Colony under Ashoka Garden police station limits late Friday night. Locals removed other vehicles parked nearby and doused the fire. Footage of the incident also surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the fire caused an explosion in the battery of the bike and the sound of the blast alerted the house owner and locals. They immediately doused the flames.

According to reports, the bike belonged to 55-year-old Khuman Singh. The accused had covered his face with a cloth and fled the spot after committing the act. Police registered the FIR on Saturday morning and are looking for the accused based on CCTV footage.

Khuman Singh said he has been living in his house on rent along with his family for the past seven months. Khuman operates a shop in the Piplani area and is engaged in motor winding work. He has not expressed suspicion against anyone so far. 

Miscreants vandalise vehicles after a clash

Miscreants went on a rampage in the Ambedkar Nagar locality under Kamla Nagar police station limits late on Friday night, vandalising more than half a dozen parked two-wheelers. The accused fled the scene after local residents gathered. According to reports, a dispute broke out between two groups of youths at Ambedkar Nagar Park late Friday night, which soon escalated into a clash. While fleeing the area, the miscreants allegedly damaged more than half a dozen two wheelers parked along nearby lanes.

Hearing the commotion, locals rushed out of their homes and spotted around five youths armed with sticks fleeing the scene. Police reached the spot on receiving information and conducted a search in the area and reportedly nabbed a suspect. The detained youth is a resident of Karond area and had come to Ambedkar Nagar with some of his friends. He was being questioned for identification of other suspects involved in the case.

Locals claimed that several similar incidents of vehicle vandalism have taken place earlier in the area. They alleged that antisocial elements often gather in the colony s lanes late at night and create a ruckus.

