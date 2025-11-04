 MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At Jabalpur Station--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At Jabalpur Station--VIDEO

MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At Jabalpur Station--VIDEO

According to officials, ASI Anju Lakra, posted in Katni, was trying to board the Ambikapur Express from Jabalpur to Katni for her duty.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 39-year-old woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) narrowly escaped a major accident while boarding a moving train at Jabalpur railway station on Tuesday.

A quick action of an RPF constable saved her from the major accident.

The incident was caught in the CCTV installed at the station, in which it can clearly be seen that the ASI was moving towards a gate of the train in a hurry. However, her foot slipped from the step, and she lost her balance.

She was about to fall into the gap between the train and the platform when RPF constable Rajesh Singh Chauhan, who was on duty nearby, ran forward and pulled her out with great effort.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District
Navi Mumbai News: Residents From Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed And Shirur To Hold Protest In Vashi Over Rising Leopard Attacks In Pune District
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Kalyan: Police Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Within 6 Hours Of Abduction From Railway Station; Video
Kalyan: Police Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby Within 6 Hours Of Abduction From Railway Station; Video
'Vugarity Bhari Padi Hai': Masti 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Netizens
'Vugarity Bhari Padi Hai': Masti 4 Trailer Fails To Impress Netizens

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The incident took place in the morning after she slipped while trying to board a moving train.

Thanks to the quick action of an RPF constable, her life was saved just in time.

According to officials, ASI Anju Lakra, posted in Katni, was trying to board the Ambikapur Express from Jabalpur to Katni for her duty.

As the train started moving slowly from the platform, she hurried to get inside the general coach and tried to grab the handrail.

Read Also
Dutch National Caught With Banned GPS Device At Gwalior’s Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport,...
article-image

The woman received minor scratches on her hands and legs but was safe. She was immediately given first aid on the platform.

The entire incident was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras. Railway officials and passengers praised the constable’s alertness and courage, saying his quick response prevented a serious tragedy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Four Special Trains To Run Through Itarsi For Passenger Convenience

Bhopal News: Four Special Trains To Run Through Itarsi For Passenger Convenience

MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At...

MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At...

MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute In Chhindwara; Referred To...

MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute In Chhindwara; Referred To...

MP News: Passengers Beat Bus Conductor After Argument Over Boarding In Bus In Jabalpur; Attack...

MP News: Passengers Beat Bus Conductor After Argument Over Boarding In Bus In Jabalpur; Attack...

Bhopal Event Calendar For November: From Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' To Whodunit Wednesdays, Check Out...

Bhopal Event Calendar For November: From Zakir Khan's 'Papa Yaar' To Whodunit Wednesdays, Check Out...