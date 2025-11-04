MP News: Woman ASI Slips While Boarding Moving Train; RPF Constable Quickly Pulls Her To Safety At Jabalpur Station--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 39-year-old woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) narrowly escaped a major accident while boarding a moving train at Jabalpur railway station on Tuesday.

A quick action of an RPF constable saved her from the major accident.

The incident was caught in the CCTV installed at the station, in which it can clearly be seen that the ASI was moving towards a gate of the train in a hurry. However, her foot slipped from the step, and she lost her balance.

She was about to fall into the gap between the train and the platform when RPF constable Rajesh Singh Chauhan, who was on duty nearby, ran forward and pulled her out with great effort.

According to officials, ASI Anju Lakra, posted in Katni, was trying to board the Ambikapur Express from Jabalpur to Katni for her duty.

As the train started moving slowly from the platform, she hurried to get inside the general coach and tried to grab the handrail.

The woman received minor scratches on her hands and legs but was safe. She was immediately given first aid on the platform.

The entire incident was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras. Railway officials and passengers praised the constable’s alertness and courage, saying his quick response prevented a serious tragedy.