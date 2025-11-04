 Dutch National Caught With Banned GPS Device At Gwalior’s Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport, Police Launch Probe
Police added that Remco was traveling with a group of people from the Netherlands who had visited several places in India before arriving in Gwalior for the wedding.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A foreign national was caught with a GPS device during security checking at Gwalior’s Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport on Tuesday.

Security staff found the device during the X-ray scan of his luggage and immediately handed him over to the police.

According to information, the incident took place before he was to board an IndiGo flight.

According to officials, the man has been identified as Slegt Tenhorst Remco, a resident of The Hague, Netherlands.

He works at a bank and had come to Gwalior to attend the wedding of a retired police officer’s son at Seven Hills Resort.

He was scheduled to take an IndiGo flight at 4:35 pm.

Police said the GPS device recovered from his bag was a Garmin GPS unit, which is banned in India without official permission. Remco could not give a satisfactory reason for carrying it.

Maharajpura police registered a case against him under Section 42 of the Indian Telegraph Act related to unauthorised communication equipment.

CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said, “The CISF informed us about the device. The man had no permission to carry it. The GPS device can be used to view maps and trace one-way communication locations.”

The accused has been presented before the court, and intelligence agencies have been alerted a bout the incident.

With Inputs From FP News Service

