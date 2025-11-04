MP News: India’s Largest Park For Differently-Abled To Be Built In Tikamgarh; Will Include Open Gym, Ludo & Braille Boards

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Council of Tikamgarh has approved a plan to build India’s largest park for the differently-abled.

The council has passed a proposal and started the process to appoint a consultant for the project.

According to information, the park will be developed on six acres of land behind the District Court, which was earlier lying vacant.

What facilities will be there?

The park will include facilities designed for all 21 types of disabilities. It will feature an open gym, Ludo and chess areas, Braille boards, music and water therapy zones, a smell garden, and a touch garden.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and local MP Dr. Virendra Kumar had recently announced plans to build the country’s biggest park for the differently-abled in Tikamgarh.

For the park’s detailed project report (DPR) and design, the Municipal Council has already issued a tender to hire a consultant. Once the tender process is complete, construction work will begin.

According to information, the council has reserved the land and started preparations.

Former MP representative and BJP leader Vivek Chaturvedi said the process will be completed soon, as the district administration has already started formal work.

Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Ompal Singh Bhadauria said that the largest park for the differently-abled at present is in Nagpur, spread over 90,000 sq. ft.

“The new park in Tikamgarh will be much larger — about 2.6 lakh sq. ft — and will have even more features and activities for differently-abled visitors,” he added.