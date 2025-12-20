MP News: Union Minister For Housing And Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar Raises Concern Over PMAY House Allocation In Regional Urban Development Ministers’ Meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed concern over the non-allocation of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and asked states to ensure timely allotment to beneficiaries. He was addressing the Regional Meeting of Urban Development Ministers of Northern and Central States held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal.

The Union Minister emphasized that urban development planning must take into account 100 years of India’s independence, stating that the goal of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 can only be achieved through strong coordination between the Centre and the states.

The meeting focused on major urban initiatives including PM Awas Yojana, AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission, and urban mobility. Manohar Lal Khattar said India’s urban population is expected to reach 50% by 2047, making long-term and sustainable urban planning essential.

He also released the Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 action plan booklet, aimed at accelerating sanitation and cleanliness initiatives across urban areas.

The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Arun Sao, Uttar Pradesh minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, Rajasthan minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Uttar Pradesh minister of state Rakesh Rathore Guruji, MP Mos Pratima Bagri, along with other officials from the Central and state governments.

Focus on coordination and budget utilisation

Manohar Lal said that funds allocated by the Central Government for urban development must be fully and efficiently utilized within timelines. He stressed that the Centre acts as a support system, but concrete implementation efforts must come from the states. He added that region-wise meetings are being held to address state-specific challenges and improve execution of flagship schemes.

PM Awas Yojana and PM Awas 2.0

Highlighting progress under PM Awas Yojana (Urban), the Minister said approval has been granted for 1.13 crore houses across the country, of which more than 94 lakh houses have already been constructed, while the rest are being completed gradually. Regarding PM Awas 2.0, he said states have been informed, registration and verification have been completed and construction of new houses will begin soon. A vertical rental housing component has also been added to the scheme to cater to migrant and floating populations who prefer rental accommodation.

MP sought central assistance for AMRUT

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said urban local bodies in the state are being made economically and technically self-reliant. Vijayvargiya also sought Central assistance for completing pending works under the AMRUT scheme. For this, approvals for 6,500 projects have been issued, while AMRUT 3.0 and women’s participation in water testing were also discussed.

Transport & Swachh Bharat

During the session, progress on metro projects, e-buses, and charging infrastructure was reviewed. Officials were advised to prioritize DPR preparation for metro networks. The proposal to establish nine CNG plants in Madhya Pradesh was termed a major step, with Indore’s bio-CNG plant cited as a national model.

Minister on urban transformation

Addressing the media later, Manohar Lal said this was the third of six regional meetings planned nationwide. He reiterated that housing, mobility, water management, and sanitation are key pillars of urban transformation and will remain the focus in the coming years. Under AMRUT 1, the focus was on water availability, and now under AMRUT 2, the reuse of wastewater after use has been discussed in detail, said the Union Minister.