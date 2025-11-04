MP News: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Brother In Pesticide Gas Leak In Gwalior; Parents Still Critical

MP News: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Brother In Pesticide Gas Leak Incident; Parents Still Critical |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, who was battling for life after inhaling toxic fumes, died early Tuesday morning.

Her younger brother Vaibhav alias Karua (4) had died a day earlier on Monday. Their parents, Satyendra (51) and Rajni Sharma, remain in critical condition and have been shifted from RIMS Hospital to New JAH Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when landlord Shrikrishna Yadav sprayed a sulphas-based pesticide in the porch to protect stored wheat from weevils.

Unaware of the toxic fumes, Satyendra’s family who rented two rooms on the ground floor closed the doors and went to sleep. By morning, all four were found unconscious.

The landlord, upon smelling a foul smell, discovered the unconscious family and with neighbors’ help, rushed them to the hospital. Yadav has been absconding since the incident and police have launched a search operation.

Relatives said Vaibhav was born after five daughters, following prayers at several temples. Two daughters had died in childhood, while the eldest, Bharti and Deepa, are married. The youngest, Chhaya, stayed with her parents.