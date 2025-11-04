 MP News: 35-Year-Old Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute In Chhindwara; Referred To Nagpur In Critical Condition
Car driver rushed to help, tried to extinguish flames with car cover; sustained 90% Burn Injuries;

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
MP News: Man Sets Himself On Fire After Domestic Dispute in Chhindwara, Referred to Nagpur In Critical Condition | Representational Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man torched himself over a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara late Monday evening. He has sustained 90% burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The victim was then referred to Nagpur for treatment.

According to police reports, Vinod poured a flammable substance over himself near a pond in the Khapa Bhat area and ignited it.

Seeing the man surrounded by flames, a passing car driver stopped and tried to extinguish the fire using a car cover. Locals soon gathered and rushed the severely burnt victim to the Chhindwara District Hospital.

The victim was identified as Vinod Vishwakarma, son of Mahadev Vishwakarma and a resident of Ward No. 10, Khapa Bhat area.

Doctors who treated the patient, said that Vinod had sustained 90% burns and was in critical condition. “We provided initial treatment, but due to the severity of the burns, he was referred to Nagpur late last night for advanced care,” they said.

Dharam Tekdi police station in-charge Avinash Pardhi confirmed that initial investigations suggest the act was triggered by a domestic dispute. However, the exact reason remains unclear as the victim is currently unable to provide a statement.

The police have launched an investigation and are questioning family members to know the full circumstances behind the incident.

