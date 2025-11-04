Madhya Pradesh November 4 2025, Weather Update: Expect Cold Nights From November 6; Night Temperature To Dip By 3°C

Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Ahead In The State From November 6; Days to Remain Warm | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a shift in weather patterns as drizzle, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in several districts for the next two days.

According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation over the western region will bring light rain to parts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Mandla and Seoni. Other districts will see clear skies and bright sunshine.

Current Weather (11:15 AM) | IMD Bhopal

After November 6, the weather will begin to clear, but due to cold northerly winds, night temperatures will drop by 2-3°C, marking the beginning of cold nights across the state.

Daytime temperatures, will remain above 30°C in most regions. The Meteorological Department predicts that colder conditions will intensify after November 15, resulting in the season’s first spell of intense cold.

October brought unexpected rainfall of 121% higher than normal, making this year one of the wettest in a decade.

Cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain recorded over 2 inches of rain, while Sheopur topped the list with 6.52 inches.

Experts say this rainfall has improved groundwater levels and irrigation prospects.

Usually, November in Madhya Pradesh sees both rain and cold. The Gwalior-Chambal region which is directly affected by northern winds, is expected to witness the steepest temperature decline.

Meteorologists warn that the state could experience low night temperatures similar to those seen decades ago.