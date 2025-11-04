 Madhya Pradesh November 4 2025, Weather Update: Expect Cold Nights From November 6; Night Temperature To Dip By 3°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 4 2025, Weather Update: Expect Cold Nights From November 6; Night Temperature To Dip By 3°C

Madhya Pradesh November 4 2025, Weather Update: Expect Cold Nights From November 6; Night Temperature To Dip By 3°C

A cyclonic circulation over the western region will bring light rain to parts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Mandla, and Seoni, while other districts will see clear skies and bright sunshine

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Cold Nights Ahead In The State From November 6; Days to Remain Warm | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a shift in weather patterns as drizzle, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in several districts for the next two days.

According to meteorologists, a cyclonic circulation over the western region will bring light rain to parts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Mandla and Seoni. Other districts will see clear skies and bright sunshine.

Current Weather (11:15 AM)

Current Weather (11:15 AM) | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
MP News: Shah Bano's Daughter Moves HC Against 'Haq' Movie; Says Film Using Her Mother’s Identity...
article-image

After November 6, the weather will begin to clear, but due to cold northerly winds, night temperatures will drop by 2-3°C, marking the beginning of cold nights across the state.

Daytime temperatures, will remain above 30°C in most regions. The Meteorological Department predicts that colder conditions will intensify after November 15, resulting in the season’s first spell of intense cold.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface
J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface
'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win
'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win
Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details
Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details
Who Is Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam? 64-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years In US
Who Is Subramanyam 'Sabu' Vedam? 64-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed For 43 Years In US

October brought unexpected rainfall of 121% higher than normal, making this year one of the wettest in a decade.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword Over Old Enmity In Bagsewania, Left Bleeding On Roadside
article-image

Cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain recorded over 2 inches of rain, while Sheopur topped the list with 6.52 inches.

Experts say this rainfall has improved groundwater levels and irrigation prospects.

Usually, November in Madhya Pradesh sees both rain and cold. The Gwalior-Chambal region which is directly affected by northern winds, is expected to witness the steepest temperature decline.

Meteorologists warn that the state could experience low night temperatures similar to those seen decades ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 4 2025, Weather Update: Expect Cold Nights From November 6; Night...

Madhya Pradesh November 4 2025, Weather Update: Expect Cold Nights From November 6; Night...

Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword Over Old Enmity In Bagsewania, Left Bleeding On Roadside

Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword Over Old Enmity In Bagsewania, Left Bleeding On Roadside

MP News: Shah Bano's Daughter Moves HC Against 'Haq' Movie; Says Film Using Her Mother’s Identity...

MP News: Shah Bano's Daughter Moves HC Against 'Haq' Movie; Says Film Using Her Mother’s Identity...

Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore

Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore

Bhopal News: ITBP Officer, Drunk Behind The Wheel, Hits Five Pedestrians Near Railway Station; Car...

Bhopal News: ITBP Officer, Drunk Behind The Wheel, Hits Five Pedestrians Near Railway Station; Car...