 Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword Over Old Enmity In Bagsewania, Left Bleeding On Roadside
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Bhopal News: Youth Attacked With Sword Over Old Enmity | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally attacked with a sword and sticks late Sunday night in the Bagsewania area due to an old enmity, police said here on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rizwan Khan, a resident of Pipalya Pende Khan, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Rizwan, who works at a car wash, was returning home after closing his shop when he was intercepted by four men Usman, Sahib, Anas and another associate.

After the assault, the accused left Rizwan bleeding on the roadside and fled the scene. Passersby who noticed the injured man immediately informed his family and the police.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder against all four accused and launched a search operation, but the suspects remain absconding.

