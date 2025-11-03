 MP News: Harshvardhan Rane Calls Bhopal His Lucky Charm; Celebrates Movie Success With Fans At Bansal Plaza
Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who gained fame with the romantic hit Sanam Teri Kasam, visited Bhopal on Monday to celebrate the success of his latest film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who gained fame with the romantic hit Sanam Teri Kasam, visited Bhopal on Monday to celebrate the success of his latest film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

His latest film has made a tremendous collection and crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

As soon as Rane arrived in the city, a large crowd gathered to see him, with fans eagerly clicking selfies and showering him with love. Smiling and interacting warmly, the actor said, “You’ve given me so much love. I’m not here to ask for anything, just to say thank you.”

Harshvardhan said, “I took my college exams in Bhopal and topped them. Now my film has entered the 100-crore club, so Bhopal is very lucky for me.”

Rane to visit Indore

He added that he has been traveling across India to personally thank his fans and will next visit C21 Mall in Indore.

Before his arrival, hundreds of fans had gathered at Bansal Plaza, many of them carrying roses.

Amid tight security, Rane made his way to the fourth floor of the Cinepolis theater, where he met fans mid-show and posed for pictures.

Known for films like Taish, Haseen Dilruba, and Tara vs. Bilal, Harshvardhan will soon be seen in Sanam Teri Kasam 2, with the ongoing success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

