MP News: 4-Year-Old Child Dies After Poisonous Gas Leak In Gwalior; Gas Spread Through House From Stored Wheat

MP News: Child Dead After Poisonous Gas Leak In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy died after inhaling poisonous gas that leaked inside a rented house in Gwalior late at night.

The incident occurred late at night in the Jaderua area, where Satyendra Sharma, his wife Rajni, their daughter, and their son Karua were living on rent.

The landlord, Krishna Yadav, had reportedly stored wheat mixed with sulpha tablets in another portion of the same house. The chemical reaction allegedly released toxic fumes that spread through the house while the family slept.

Satyendra, his wife, and daughter fell unconscious, while their four-year-old son, Karua, died on the spot. Neighbors rushed the affected family members to a private hospital, where they remain under treatment.

According to Satyendra’s mother, the family had five daughters, and Karua was born after years of prayers and vows, making the loss even more heartbreaking.

Upon receiving information, Gola Mandir police and a forensic team reached the spot. The police seized the contaminated wheat and the tablets stored in it and sent samples for laboratory testing.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact chemical used and how the gas spread. Police said that strict action will be taken once the report confirms the substance involved.