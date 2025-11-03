 MP News: Captivating Close To MP’s 70th Foundation Day With Music Message & Melody; Sneha Shankar Strikes The Right Note
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Captivating Close To MP’s 70th Foundation Day With Music Message & Melody; Sneha Shankar Strikes The Right Note

MP News: Captivating Close To MP’s 70th Foundation Day With Music Message & Melody; Sneha Shankar Strikes The Right Note

Daughter of singer and music director Ram Shankar says nepotism might get you started, but talent is essential to survive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Captivating Close To MP’s 70th Foundation Day With Music Message & Melody; Sneha Shankar Strikes The Right Note |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day event to mark 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh ended with a captivating performance of playback singer Shneha Shankar at Lal Parade Ground here on Monday.

Sneha who is the daughter of noted singer and music director Ram Shankar and granddaughter of Shankar of the Sufi singers duo Shankar-Shambhu told media persons on the sideline of the concert that nepotism only works where there is talent.

“If you don't have talent, you might get into the industry through nepotism, but you won't be able to sustain yourself, especially in the field of singing,” she said.

The gifted singer said that social media is an effective medium to showcase your talent; just keep uploading your videos, you never know which video might change your life. However, a singer cannot be judged solely on the basis of likes and followers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
Mumbai Infrastructure News: BMC’s Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Project 45 Per Cent Complete; New Deadline Set For December 2026
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Over Joking Turns Violent In Govandi; Murder Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused Sohail Alleges Life Threat In Arthur Road Jail
Mumbai Crime: Drug Trafficker ‘Shera Batla’ Arrested After Deportation From Dubai; Accused Sohail Alleges Life Threat In Arthur Road Jail
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In Accident That Killed 4 Passengers
Mumbra Train Tragedy: Thane GRP Register FIR Against 2 Central Railway Engineers For Negligence In Accident That Killed 4 Passengers
Read Also
MP News: Bus Turns Into Fireball After Collision In Datia; Man Dies, Wife Critically Injured
article-image

“I have been learning music from my father since the age of three. My father, uncle, brother, and everyone in my family is connected to music. Therefore, I never thought of doing anything else.

I want to carry forward my family's legacy and also create my own identity,” she said, adding that “music is not just a profession for me, but a part of my life. I cannot create authentic music.”

Sneha said that every singer dreams of working with the renowned musician AR Rahman. “I got the opportunity to work with him at the young age of 19. The special thing is that my debut song was for a Mani Ratnam film, and my father had also worked with him in Mumbai..”

Besides, the second show of grand play ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’ and drone show were held which enchanted the audience.

‘AI can’t produce genuine music’

Music director and singer Ram Shankar said that, rhythm and music have become more important than lyrics. He said that the singers of today are fortunate that they get a platform to display their skills in no time. “In our times, we had to struggle a lot,” he said.

“AI cannot produce genuine music...No matter how advanced the tech is, reality is exposed sooner rather than later. Machines can never replace humans,” said the music director.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Police Accused Bias In Bhind's Dalit Urine Case

MP News: Police Accused Bias In Bhind's Dalit Urine Case

MP News: Despite Ban, Stubble-Burning Continues To Plague State; Highest Number Of Cases Recorded In...

MP News: Despite Ban, Stubble-Burning Continues To Plague State; Highest Number Of Cases Recorded In...

Bhopal News: MBBS Students Seek Bilingual Question Papers At GMC

Bhopal News: MBBS Students Seek Bilingual Question Papers At GMC

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Cash Prize For Cricketer Kranti...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Cash Prize For Cricketer Kranti...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Letter For Centralised Wheat, Paddy Procurement Kicks Up Dust

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Letter For Centralised Wheat, Paddy Procurement Kicks Up Dust