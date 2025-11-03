MP News: Captivating Close To MP’s 70th Foundation Day With Music Message & Melody; Sneha Shankar Strikes The Right Note |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day event to mark 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh ended with a captivating performance of playback singer Shneha Shankar at Lal Parade Ground here on Monday.

Sneha who is the daughter of noted singer and music director Ram Shankar and granddaughter of Shankar of the Sufi singers duo Shankar-Shambhu told media persons on the sideline of the concert that nepotism only works where there is talent.

“If you don't have talent, you might get into the industry through nepotism, but you won't be able to sustain yourself, especially in the field of singing,” she said.

The gifted singer said that social media is an effective medium to showcase your talent; just keep uploading your videos, you never know which video might change your life. However, a singer cannot be judged solely on the basis of likes and followers.

“I have been learning music from my father since the age of three. My father, uncle, brother, and everyone in my family is connected to music. Therefore, I never thought of doing anything else.

I want to carry forward my family's legacy and also create my own identity,” she said, adding that “music is not just a profession for me, but a part of my life. I cannot create authentic music.”

Sneha said that every singer dreams of working with the renowned musician AR Rahman. “I got the opportunity to work with him at the young age of 19. The special thing is that my debut song was for a Mani Ratnam film, and my father had also worked with him in Mumbai..”

Besides, the second show of grand play ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’ and drone show were held which enchanted the audience.

‘AI can’t produce genuine music’

Music director and singer Ram Shankar said that, rhythm and music have become more important than lyrics. He said that the singers of today are fortunate that they get a platform to display their skills in no time. “In our times, we had to struggle a lot,” he said.

“AI cannot produce genuine music...No matter how advanced the tech is, reality is exposed sooner rather than later. Machines can never replace humans,” said the music director.