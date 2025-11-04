 Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore

Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore

700 mt long flyover to benefit Bhopal-Vidisha, Bhopal by-pass commuters

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-lane flyover will be constructed at Sukhisewania under Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency at cost of Rs 28 crore. The ground breaking ceremony was held on Monday.

The construction of this 700-meter-long six-lane flyover, with one kilometer of service roads on both sides, will be completed by the MPRDC in approximately one year. Commuters travelling daily from Bhopal to Vidisha and the Bhopal Bypass will benefit from this flyover.

Read Also
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Bhopal’s Narmadeshwar Temple Shines In Tricolor Glory As City...
article-image

Bhopal's minister-in-charge Chaitanya Kashyap said, “With the aim of making Bhopal a metropolitan city, we will all see the Chief Minister's dream of developing Bhopal like a metropolitan city come true. The six-lane flyover will be built at the Sukhisewania intersection at a cost of Rs 28 crore.”

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “The Bhopal Bypass will also be six-lane, and its DPR is being prepared. Certainly, due to the ever-increasing traffic pressure, it has become extremely necessary to construct the Bhopal Bypass as a six-lane road.

FPJ Shorts
Dakota Johnson Finds New Love 5 Months After Breakup With Coldplay's Chris Martin: Report
Dakota Johnson Finds New Love 5 Months After Breakup With Coldplay's Chris Martin: Report
Sensex Falls 55 Points To 83,923.48, Nifty 40.95
Sensex Falls 55 Points To 83,923.48, Nifty 40.95
Weather Update: Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Scattered Light Rainfall Is Predicted In Parts Of Karnataka
Weather Update: Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Scattered Light Rainfall Is Predicted In Parts Of Karnataka
Indian-Origin Truck Driver Sober At Time Of Crash But Faces Negligent Homicide Charges: US Authorities
Indian-Origin Truck Driver Sober At Time Of Crash But Faces Negligent Homicide Charges: US Authorities

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Shah Bano's Daughter Moves HC Against 'Haq' Movie; Says Film Using Her Mother’s Identity...

MP News: Shah Bano's Daughter Moves HC Against 'Haq' Movie; Says Film Using Her Mother’s Identity...

Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore

Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore

Bhopal News: ITBP Officer, Drunk Behind The Wheel, Hits Five Pedestrians Near Railway Station; Car...

Bhopal News: ITBP Officer, Drunk Behind The Wheel, Hits Five Pedestrians Near Railway Station; Car...

MP News: More Naxals May Surrender After 23-Year-Old Naxalite Sunita Lays Down Arms

MP News: More Naxals May Surrender After 23-Year-Old Naxalite Sunita Lays Down Arms

MP News: House-To-House Enumeration Starts From November 4 Under Special Intensive Revision

MP News: House-To-House Enumeration Starts From November 4 Under Special Intensive Revision