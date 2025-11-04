Bhopal News: Six-Lane Flyover To Be Built At Sukhisewania For ₹28 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A six-lane flyover will be constructed at Sukhisewania under Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency at cost of Rs 28 crore. The ground breaking ceremony was held on Monday.

The construction of this 700-meter-long six-lane flyover, with one kilometer of service roads on both sides, will be completed by the MPRDC in approximately one year. Commuters travelling daily from Bhopal to Vidisha and the Bhopal Bypass will benefit from this flyover.

Bhopal's minister-in-charge Chaitanya Kashyap said, “With the aim of making Bhopal a metropolitan city, we will all see the Chief Minister's dream of developing Bhopal like a metropolitan city come true. The six-lane flyover will be built at the Sukhisewania intersection at a cost of Rs 28 crore.”

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “The Bhopal Bypass will also be six-lane, and its DPR is being prepared. Certainly, due to the ever-increasing traffic pressure, it has become extremely necessary to construct the Bhopal Bypass as a six-lane road.