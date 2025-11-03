ICAI CA September Exam Result 2025: Abdul Muaz Tops In Bhopal, Shares Succsess Mantras

ICAI CA September Exam Result 2025: Abdul Muaz Tops In Bhopal; Consistency And Focus Pay Off |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Abdul Muaz has topped the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final Examination of the Bhopal Centre scoring 405 of the 600 marks (67.50%). He was followed by Saad Khan (67. 33 %), Shweta Dhakad (61. 33 %), Sahil Anjane (60.33%) and Shireen Saify (59.67%).

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the Chartered Accountants final result on Monday.

The toppers told the Free Press that consistency, determination and hard work are their success mantras. Most of them cleared the exam in their first attempt and are first CAs in their families. From talking to parents, family and friends to walking were their stress busters.

Besides, results of intermediate and foundation examinations were also declared. The Bhopal center recorded an overall pass percentage of 26.25%, which is better than the national average of 23.45%.

8–12 hrs self-study

Abdul Muaz |

“This was my first attempt. It took me four years to complete the course. I was just expecting to clear the exam, not to top. I used to devote 8–12 hours every day to self-study. Spending time with my family helped me release stress. Consistency was my success mantra.

I live in Jehangirabad, Bhopal, with my father Abdul Mehboob, who works at BHEL, and my mother Shahnila Mehboob, a homemaker. I am the first CA in my family. I will take up a job after completing my articleship in February.”

— Abdul Muaz (67.50%)

‘Revision is my success mantra’

Saad Khan |

My expectations were quite low. I was hoping to clear the exam but was doubtful about one or two subjects. My father Waseem Khan is a businessman and my mother, Sabnam Khan is a homemaker. This was my first attempt and I am CA in my family.

I studied for 10 -12 hours every day during examinations. Revision is my success mantra. Spending some time on Instagram and talking to parents and friends were ways of combating stress. I am planning to start my own business of tax consultancy

- Saad Khan (67. 33 %)

‘Studied 13-14 hours every day’

Shweta Dhakad |

I am from Uadaipura in Raisen district, where my father, Dara Singh Dhakad, is a businessman while my mother Sandhya manages the household. This was my first attempt and it took me four years to complete the course. I studied for 13-14 hours every day. Whenever I felt stressed, I used to take short naps and talk to friends. I was expecting a good result as the question papers were good. I am planning to do a job. Consistency and determination are my success mantras

- Shweta Dhakad, (61. 33 %)

‘Want to make career in academic sector’

Sahil Anjane |

This was my third attempt and I was confident of clearing the exam. I devoted around 10 hours every day to self-study. I used to walk and talk to non-CA friends to release stress. I live in Bhopal with my father Shiv Shankar Anjane, who is a construction contractor and my mother Shiv Kumari Anjane, who is a homemaker. I have an interest in teaching . So I want to make a career in the academic sector.

- Sahil Anjane, (60.33%)

Talked to family, friends to relax

Shireen Saify |

I am elated as the result is beyond expectation. This was my first attempt and I am the first CA in my family. I used to devote 10-12 hours every day for self-study. I used to talk to my family and meet friends to release stress. Consistency was my success mantra. My father Johar Saify is a businessman and my mother Amena is a homemaker. I will do a job after completing my articleship .

Shireen Saify, ( 59.67%)