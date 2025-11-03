MP News: Dhar's Mukund Agiwal Tops India’s CA Exam, Becomes First From District To Achieve The Feat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has made history by securing All India Rank 1 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination 2025.

According to information, the youth, Mukund Agiwal hails from Dhamnod town in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.

With this outstanding result, Mukund has brought immense pride to his district and state, becoming the first person from Dhar to achieve this top position.

What did Mukund Say?

Mukund shared that he worked hard with full dedication to fulfill his father’s dreams and reach his goal. Known for his brilliance since childhood, he had earlier secured All India Rank 24 in the CA entrance examination.

Speaking about his journey, Mukund said, “Talent is not only found in big cities. It also exists in small towns. The key is consistent effort and the right guidance.” He added that though the CA exam is now available in Hindi medium, having a good command of English and Mathematics is very important. “If you aim for a good job and high salary in the future, English proficiency is necessary because most workplaces use English,” he explained.

Mukund said he focused on understanding every concept deeply during his preparation. Looking ahead, he plans to work for a few years before starting something new in his hometown.

Mukund’s father, Pawan Agiwal, runs a stationery shop in Dhamnod, while his mother, Jyoti Agiwal, is a homemaker.

He completed his 10th and 12th education from Dhamnod itself, passing both with first division.