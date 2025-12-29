 Indore News: Drive Aims To Ensure Patient Safety And Hygiene Across Affiliated Hospitals
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Drive Aims To Ensure Patient Safety And Hygiene Across Affiliated Hospitals | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College is spending several lakhs of rupees every month to tackle the growing rat menace in MY Hospital and other hospitals affiliated with the institution.

The intensified measures follow incidents reported in August, when admitted patients at MY Hospital were allegedly bitten by rats, raising serious concerns over patient safety and hospital hygiene.

Officials emphasized that the pest control drive extends beyond indoor areas, covering all hospital premises to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for patients, visitors, and staff. The administration said the ongoing efforts are part of a long-term strategy to prevent rat-related incidents and maintain high standards of hospital hygiene across the campus.

