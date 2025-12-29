Indore News: Drive Aims To Ensure Patient Safety And Hygiene Across Affiliated Hospitals | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College is spending several lakhs of rupees every month to tackle the growing rat menace in MY Hospital and other hospitals affiliated with the institution.

The intensified measures follow incidents reported in August, when admitted patients at MY Hospital were allegedly bitten by rats, raising serious concerns over patient safety and hospital hygiene.

To address the problem, the college has appointed a professional pest control agency for rat management across all its associated hospitals. Officials said the agency is paid around Rs 2.70 lakh per month under the contract. Pest control operations are being conducted at MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital, Cancer Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, MTH Hospital, INHS, and other medical college-run institutions.

An eight-member pest control team has been deployed for continuous monitoring, focusing on blocking rat burrows, controlling movement pathways, and ensuring regular inspection of wards and departments. A four-member monitoring committee has also been formed to review the quality of work and supervise operations daily.

Officials emphasized that the pest control drive extends beyond indoor areas, covering all hospital premises to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for patients, visitors, and staff. The administration said the ongoing efforts are part of a long-term strategy to prevent rat-related incidents and maintain high standards of hospital hygiene across the campus.