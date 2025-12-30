MP News: Administrative Surgery Of IPS Officers In New Year | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transfer list of IPS officers may be released in the New Year. After the promotion order of IPS officers, their transfer list may be issued. Thus, after the promotion order is issued, there are chances of transfer of officers.

The 1994 batch IPS officer Ashutosh Rai will become special DG, and 2001 batch officer Pramod Verma will be elevated to the post of ADG.

Similarly, the 2008 batch officers will be promoted to IGs, and the officers from 2010 to 2012 will be made DIGs. Special DG Pawan Shrivastava is retiring on December 31. The government will post an officer in his place.

The government is also mulling over posting an officer in place of transport commissioner Vivek Sharma, who is going on study leave. The names of Indore commissioner Santosh Singh and ADG (Ujjain) division Umesh Joga are being discussed for the position that Sharma is holding now.

The commissioners of Indore and Bhopal may also be changed. Harinarayanchari Mishra may be sent to the police headquarters for an important position.

The names of IG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra and D Shrinivas Verma are being discussed for the position of the commissioner of Bhopal. Verma has recently returned from deputation.

Anshuman Yadav, who has also returned from deputation at the Centre, has not yet been posted. The order for posting of Yadav and Verma may be included in the list to be issued in the coming days.

Besides, the posting of some field officers may be changed.